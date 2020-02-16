Resident shaken after alleged drunken driver crashes truck into Falmouth home

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing drunk driving charges after crashing a pickup truck into a Falmouth home Sunday morning, and a resident inside at the time is wondering why he was on the road.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Jones Road just after 1:40 a.m. found a damaged pickup truck against the side of a house, according to police.

A resident of the home was uninjured in the crash. She said the house began to shake and the windows of a spare bedroom were knocked in, creating a “tremendous amount of dust.”

The driver, identified only as a 36-year-old Falmouth man, refused medical treatment and was placed under arrest for speeding, negligent operation of a vehicle, and operating under the influence of alcohol, police said.

While the crash destroyed one wall and left cracks throughout the house, it is still structurally sound, officials said. But her son uses the spare bedroom when he visits home and she said the crash could have been much worse — and questioned why the suspect was out driving.

“How was he allowed to walk out of wherever he may have been with a key in his hand? How does that happen?” the resident said. “We should feel safe at home … no one ever thinks that a truck is going to end up in their house.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

