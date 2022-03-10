BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital following a 2-alarm blaze at an apartment building in Boston on Thursday evening, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Peterborough Street helped eight mobility-challenged residents exit the building, according to Boston fire officials.

One resident was taken to the hospital, firefighters said. Their condition has not been released.

Building management is currently at the scene assisting residents with water damage in adjacent basement units.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

Companies are at the 2nd alarm fire at 80 Peterborough. Several mobility challenged residents were assisted to exit building. 8 residents total with 1 transported by @BOSTON_EMS . Building management is on scene to assist residents with water damage in adjacent basement units pic.twitter.com/gtGPc9ozmk — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 10, 2022

