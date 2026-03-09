BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire in Beverly Monday morning.

The fire broke out at a home on Sturtevant Street.

Beverly Fire Chief Peter O’Connor said all residents got out safely.

He said one resident attempted to put the fire out on their own and had to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

