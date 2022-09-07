MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents at a Marlboro condominium complex were allowed back into their homes Wednesday night after State Hazmat and Bomb Squad technicians spent over 24 hours clearing a unit of numerous “unknown chemicals.”

First responders originally discovered them in a third floor unit on Boston Post Road during a medical call Tuesday afternoon. The fire department told 7NEWS first responders were able to locate a person in need of medical attention alongside the chemicals.

“While they were treating the patient, they came across a large amount of unidentified, unlabeled chemicals and powders,” said Marlboro Fire Assistant Chief Jeff Goggan.

Officials said they transported said person to the hospital, but were not certain if he was sick because of the chemicals found beside him. In the meantime, residents were evacuated as members of the State Hazmat team and Bomb Squad technicians began to take out the unidentified substances.

A spokesperson from the FBI confirmed they were also on scene at the request of the Massachusetts State Police to assist with the ongoing investigation.

“Our federal and local, state authorities are inventorying, identifying and removing those to make the building safe,” Goggan said.

One-by-one, the chemicals were brought out in jars, bottles and plastic containers, taken away to be tested at a lab.

“Many of the substances that we’re dealing with are not identified, in their regular packaging,” said Massachusetts Fire Marshall Peter Ostroskey. “We’re not even sure that some of them are not mixed, so we have to go through a process to make sure that they’re stable and able to be removed and, ultimately, disposed of.”

Ten families were displaced as crews performed the delicate work. One neighbor who was able to return home told 7NEWS he was grateful for their work.

“It’s a slow-motion fire, where they’re coming to rescue you, except they’re going in to put themselves in harm’s way and we’re already out,” said Stephen McGovern. “So, it was something – hope I never see it again.”

Officials have not yet publicly identified any of the chemicals recovered from the scene, though the local health department did condemn the unit.

The man found by first responders is still in the hospital as of Wednesday night, according to officials. No charges against him have been announced.

