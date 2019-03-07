Residents asked to avoid Medford neighborhood due to ongoing police activity

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are asking residents to stay away from a neighborhood in Medford due to ongoing police activity.

Video from Sky7 HD showed several police cruisers, along with armored vehicles, stationed in the area of Park Street between Tainter Street and Brogan Road.

Police say the ongoing incident is “isolated to one particular residence.”

There is said to be no danger to those living in the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

***Police activity in the area of Park St between Tainter and Brogan. Situation is ongoing. Please stay clear from the area. Will update as needed*** — Medford Police (@MedfordPolice) March 7, 2019

