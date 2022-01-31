BOSTON (WHDH) - Students in Boston returned to school Monday following a blizzard that dumped nearly two feet of snow in the city.

Boston tied the record for largest single-day snowfall at 23.6 inches of snow during Saturday’s blizzard

The city’s Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge asked residents to help clear sidewalks in an effort to get students to the classroom safely.

“If you do not clear your sidewalks that means that kids, seniors, people using wheelchairs and strollers are forced to walk into the street,” he said. “That creates considerable safety hazards so we need everybody to do their part to keep those sidewalks clear for the people who need to use them.”

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn reiterated this request, saying, “If you could give one hour of your time, shovel out your sidewalk, shovel out your neighbor’s sidewalk, but make sure our streets are passable, our sidewalks are passable for our seniors and for persons with disabilities and for students with disabilities.”

Mayor Michelle Wu stressed that while New Englanders are used to the snow, cleaning up from this blizzard is going to take time.

“It will be a lot of snow and it’s going to take us a little while,” she said.

Officials are reminding people to take it slow on the roadways and to be on the lookout for pedestrians.

Dozens of schools have announced closings and delays as cleanup from the winter storm continues. A full list can be found here.

