Residents asked to take in bird feeders after bear spotted roaming around Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking the public to take in bird feeders after a black bear was spotted roaming around Auburn on Monday morning.

The bear was last seen outside of a home on Bryn Mawr Avenue, according to Auburn Police Chief Andrew Sluckis.

Auburn officers and wildlife officials are working to corral the bear.

Police reminded residents to always be aware of their surroundings when outdoors.

Chasing this guy around all morning with the Help of the EPO’s he was last seen on Bryn Mawr Ave. Please take in any bird feeders. ⁦@AuburnMAPolice⁩ ⁦@MassStatePolice⁩ #wildlife pic.twitter.com/GiOmsneqpM — ChiefAndrewSluckis (@ChiefSluckis) July 1, 2019

