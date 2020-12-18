Residents band together to rescue woman injured by fallen awning in Medford

A group of strangers came together in Medford on Friday to pull a massive awning off of a woman who became pinned by it when it collapsed on her while she was out shopping.
“It was just amazing to see everyone holding up the awning for her and just helping out,” Good Samaritan Marina Culang told 7News.
Culang was among the dozen strangers who sprang into action after the awning collapsed on top of the woman in the area of Riverside Avenue just before 10 a.m.
The woman was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. There was no immediate word on her condition.
Culang said the woman had just left a shop when the crowd heard a loud bang. First responders were on scene within minutes and assisted in freeing the woman.
“Luckily she was still awake and conscious and she was talking to me,” Culang said, “then everybody just came over and they all held up the awning and got her out.”
The woman was bleeding and complaining of neck pain before she was taken to the hospital, Culang said.