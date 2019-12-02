Residents begin shoveling as they brace for more snow in Merrimack Valley

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in the Merrimack Valley are busying shoveling after a snowstorm that is expected to pack a one-two punch left behind several inches of snow.

Crews worked throughout the early morning hours trying to keep the roads, including Interstate 93, clear.

People in Andover woke up to 9 inches of snow, along with large snowbanks created by the plows.

Light snow continued to fall in the area but the storm is expected to ramp up again on Monday night.

Digging out from storm #1 before storm #2 arrives in the Merrimack Valley #7news pic.twitter.com/11dYjvaMqv — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 2, 2019

