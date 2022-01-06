PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents across the Bay State raced to the stores on Thursday to purchase last-minute essentials like ice melt and snow blowers ahead of Friday’s winter storm that is expected to bring up to eight inches of snow to some areas.

Shoppers flocked to Home Depot in Plymouth in search of items such as salt, shovels, and other items to help them combat the snow.

“We’re completely ready. We have pellet fuel, we have generators, everything you can imagine,” said Home Depot manager Lorraine Puleo. “We’re ready to go.”

Customer Shelagh Smith said she went to the home improvement store to purchase a snow blower to help make clearing her driveway easier Friday.

“Apparently it was time to get a snow blower. The driveway is incredibly long and down a hill so plows don’t do it, and it’s better than shoveling,” said Smith.

Residents also packed local supermarkets on Thursday, picking up basics like bread and milk.

Snow is expected to fall from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday with the majority of the accumulation happening between 5 and 10 a.m., according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Josh Wurster. This will make travel difficult during the morning commute.

The majority of Central and Western Massachusetts, where 1 to 3 inches of snow is projected, will be under a winter weather advisory from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, while Berkshire County is under the same advisory from midnight to noon Friday.

A winter storm watch is set to go into effect late Thursday night through Friday evening for parts of Middlesex, Essex, Worcester, Barnstable, and Dukes counties.

Parts of Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol, Middlesex, and Suffolk counties will be under a winter storm warning from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

Communities in Plymouth, Bristol, and Suffolk counties could see 6 to 8 inches of snow, while much of Eastern Mass. can expect 3 to 6 inches.

