Residents break out snow blowers in Worcester as flakes continue to fly

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - People in Worcester broke out the snow blowers as flakes continued to accumulate into Thursday morning.

The city is expected to get up to a foot of snow by the time the storm clears in the evening.

A parking ban has been implemented and crews could be seen towing vehicles from the streets.

Plows are working to keep up with clearing the roadways.

For more information, click here to visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)