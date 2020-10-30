Residents bundle up, head to the polls as early voting ends in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Weather could not keep voters from heading to the polls on the last day for early voting on Friday in Boston.

Voters could be seen lining up outside of Boston City Hall during snowy weather on Friday afternoon. Many wanted to ensure that their votes are counted in this election.

Election officials said whoever is in line before 5 p.m. and is registered to vote can stay there until their ballot is cast.

Plenty of people could be spotted in line past the deadline on Congress Street.

“I just kind of had it set in my mind to go today and get it done so I went today,” Rachel Sangiacomo said.

“You’ve got to vote. Been waiting four years to do it so now’s the time, even in the snow,” Leah Mertes told 7News.

Emma Bunker said she sent in her mail-in ballot but showed up in person since election officials said it hadn’t been received.

“I called them to make sure that I would not get in trouble voting in person, I just want to make sure my vote gets counted because it’s important to me,” she said.

Those who weren’t able to cast their vote by mail or in-person early can do so on Election Day this coming Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)