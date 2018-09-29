Residents call on Columbia Gas for urgency, better communication following gas disaster

Fed up residents met with state Rep. Diana DiZoglio at a meeting on Saturday afternoon to discuss their frustrations with Columbia Gas.

It’s been more than two weeks since the deadly gas explosions rocked the Merrimack Valley. Many residents may have to wait several weeks before gas will be back on in their homes.

Residents say they feel the gas company should have a greater sense of urgency and a better line of communication.

“I would like to call on the Columbia Gas executives to step it up,” one attendee at Saturday’s event said. “I understand this event is unprecedented and it will require patience from all of us, but let me add that patience with a good plan is one thing, but expecting patience and understanding when there is no good, solid plan and consistent information is a very different story.”

Residents’ concern is increasing as the weather gets colder.

“These are only a handful of the multitude who have reached out to my office and other elected offices to ask for help because they cannot get direct, clear, or consistent answers from Columbia,” DiZoglio said.

The gas company says it has replaced more than two of the 48-mile affected gas pipeline. During this time, residents continue without gas, cooking on hot plates and taking cold showers.

Columbia Gas says they expect to complete their work by Nov. 19.

