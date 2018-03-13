Residents clean up after nearly 20 inches of snow falls in some North Shore towns

PEPPERELL, MA (WHDH) - The cleanup has begun in Pepperell after Tuesday’s nor’easter buried the town with almost 20 inches of snow.

The mid-March storm kept property manager Al Patenaude busy just trying to keep up.

“Just going in circles, keep pushing it back and doing it again,” he said of cleanup efforts.

In nearby Haverhill, heavy snow caused an ambulance to get stuck, but the helping hands of neighbors helped to push it free.

In Newburyport, parking bans were put in place as more than a foot of snow fell.

“It’s a little much for March,” said resident Matt Roberts, “but we live in New England so we should be expecting it, I guess. Expect anything.”

Only a few drivers bothered to hit the snow-socked roads. Most businesses closed — except the Port City Sandwich Shop — keeping its doors open to feed the people who had no choice but to brave the elements.

With three back-to-back-to back storms this month, many in the area are hoping for a break — and to finally put away the shovel.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)