SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Sutton Planning Board was met with residents collecting signatures showcasing opposition to a proposed data center in the town outside their meeting Tuesday night.

The $16 billion data center campus project was proposed by The Kraft Group and the Unified Global Packaging Group. The groups are eyeing building 10 buildings in an undeveloped area off Boston Road and Providence Road, about 10 miles south of Worcester, which they say could generate millions of dollars for the town.

Sutton Town Manager Austin Cyganiewicz said he estimates Sutton would collect around $10 million in property taxes in 2031. Once fully operational, the center could generate $27.8 million per year.

At the start of Tuesday night’s meeting, Sutton Planning Board Chair Wesley Stanhope made it clear the board was not there to decide whether the project should move forward. Instead, they discussed the planning process and potential impacts the development could have on the community.

“It’s not a case of us voting for we want this or not, that’s not our job at all,” Stanhope said. “It’s just to review the facts behind them and then what the impacts are on the town.”

Data centers remain controversial to citizens, as people across the country voice concerns about their negative environmental impacts, constant noise, and a surge in the cost of electricity. Sutton currently has no zoning laws related to data centers.

Some residents gathered outside the meeting, collecting signatures for a petition to prohibit data centers in Sutton. Organizers said they already have more than 300 signatures from people opposed to the proposal.

“Obviously there are people in town who would be okay with a data center, they’re just a minority in the population. I think that a development of a smaller scale might be something the town would entertain. The town desperately does need development, we know that, we also know that industry in this area is a little bit difficult to get your hands on,” said Shawn Buzzell, the co-creator of the petition.

Those behind the peition say they plan to submit it to the Town Clerk on Tuesday.

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