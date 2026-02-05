BOSTON (WHDH) - Almost two weeks have passed since a major winter storm dumped nearly two feet of snow into New England, and residents of South Boston say it’s still piled high in their neighborhoods, blocking sideways and making parking nearly impossible.

“I’m parked 20 minutes that way and I live right down the street so it’s a little bit of a struggle,” said Alex Hill, a South Boston resident.

“My spot was taken, and then I took someone else’s spot, no one was happy about it. It was just a whole thing,” said Kate Richardson, who’s experiencing her first winter living in the city.

Boston Public Works says crews have been working around the clock, and they have hauled away nearly 4,500 pounds of snow in the last week. However, video shows there’s still a long way to go with clean up.

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn said he recognizes the urgency, and the city is exploring ways to work with its residents to fast-track removal.

“What’s important now is providing the leadership that the city needs to remove this snow and to ensure that residents are safe,” said Flynn. “We have discussed this at length and it’s a number one priority for me is to remove this snow, remove it immediately.”

City officials said they are looking into solutions such as snow melting machines, and providing public parking so cars can be moved to make way for crews to do their jobs.

