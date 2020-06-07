Residents dealing with debris after storm slams Mass.

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Work crews and residents had their hands full cleaning up debris following a fast-moving storm on Saturday.

Methuen was littered with downed trees and branches from the storm, which blew in with little warning, residents said.

“In … maybe 10 seconds it was an escalation of the wind that was absolutely insane and you just started hearing the cracking, you couldn’t even figure out what to do first. Close the windows, go outside and wrap things up,” said resident Justin Lison.

The storm slammed the Merrimack Valley and as far south as North Attleboro. But while it damaged trees, cars, and homes, no serious injuries were reported.

