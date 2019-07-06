Residents dealing with power outages, flooding as wild weather sweeps through area

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Bay State residents from Springfield to Boston are dealing with the aftermath of wild weather that blew through on Saturday, prompting severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings in the western part of the state.

Strong winds blew down a power line around 4:45 p.m. on Parker Street in Acton, according to police. The toppled power line blocked traffic and repairs were expected to leave area residents without power.

“We were looking out the window, and all of a sudden, wham,” Bob Fisher, who lives in the area, said. “I came out the door and saw the wires coming down.”

Police were forced to temporarily shut down the street as crews worked to restore power in the area.

In Worcester, heavy rains spelled trouble for a family driving in a white sedan.

“The water was up to my door and the water was too high, it came in the car and flooded out my battery,” the driver said. “I had to rescue my two little kids and my mom and get them over there.:

Allen Smith narrowly escaped flood waters on Route 9 in Natick were water rose up around the hood of his car.

More than 11,000 people lost power over the course of the afternoon, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency –including more than 2,700 households in Melrose.

Residents from East Boston to Northborough reported waterlogged streets.

Several lightning strikes were reported, including a house in Springfield that caused an estimated $80,000 in damage and forced the evacuation of two adults and three children, according to fire officials.

