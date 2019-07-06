Residents dealing with power outages, floods as wild weather sweeps through area

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts residents are dealing with the aftermath of wild weather blowing through from Springfield to Boston, leading to warnings of severe thunderstorms and flash floods in the western part of the state.

Strong winds blew down a power line on Parker Street in Acton, according to police. The toppled power line blocked traffic and repairs were expected to leave area residents without power.

More than 11,000 people lost power over the course of the storms, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, including more than 2,700 Melrose households.

Residents from East Boston to Northborough reported waterlogged streets.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)