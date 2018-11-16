Residents digging out after first snowfall of season

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - With about eight inches of snow initially, packed down to about half of that after the rain, it was time to dig out in Franklin.

“It’s kind of a surprise. I only expected around an inch this morning. It’s a little more than I like,” said Frankin resident Bob Wierling.

Jeff Forgit was hard at work, and he’s a strategic thinker. He’s not shoveling the whole driveway.

“I’m just trying to cut a path because it’s melting quite a bit. I cut a path for the water to get out of here and melt and maybe come back out later in the afternoon and scrape up what’s left,” he said.

Here’s the trouble.

We haven’t even carved the turkey on Thanksgiving yet. The leaves aren’t even cleaned up. And, the pumpkins are still sitting on the steps.

“Hopefully it’s not a sign of more to come,” Wierling said.

In Worcester, a place with lots of hills, cars were slipping and sliding away Thursday night.

It’s a helpless feeling. Schools were canceled, too.

So, this dad got some extra help shoveling. He says he needs it.

“It’s pretty heavy. I can’t really do it to much anymore. I have to hire the younger generation to lift the heavy show,” said Robert Macaruso.

Worcester residents say this isn’t the best way to start their Friday.

“It’s pretty exhausting in the morning. You’re already tired and haven’t had your coffee yet and you have to go out and clear snow,” said Donald Williams.

