MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire was among the hardest-hit communities in a snowstorm that roared through the region on Monday.

Already dealing with snow from a previous system, residents in Manchester were out clearing sidewalks and driveways as yet another winter wallop made its way through, dropping a fresh coat of heavy, wet snow.

Plow operators were working throughout the storm to keep Granite State roadways clear.

Emergency crews responded to spin-outs and crashes across the region.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)