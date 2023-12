ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Ashland firefighters battled a Christmas Eve house fire that sent a large plume of smoke billowing into the sky.

The department shared a photo from the scene on Sherborne Circle on their Facebook page.

Everyone was able to make it out of the home safely but the home was a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

