Residents evacuated after box truck strikes house in Amesbury cutting a gas line

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents forced to evacuate after a box truck crashed into a house and cut a gas line on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at 4 Clarks Road around 11:30 a.m. found a delivery truck that had struck the side of a house after barreling down a hill and cutting a gas line.

“I heard a crash in my house and I came running out,” resident Suzanne Morin said. “The first thing I could smell was gas, so I started screaming, ‘There’s gas, there’s gas.’ The driver of the truck was great and immediately called 911 and everybody came.”

“There was an active gas leak, people were evacuating their residences, we established a water supply and evacuated houses three doors down on either side for the safety of the residents here in Amesbury,” Fire Chief Ken Berkenbush said.

One of the crew members who was making the delivery at the time said the emergency brake must have released while he was in a customer’s backyard.

That employee was still in the back of the truck unloading boxes at the time.

“He’s fine, a little shaken up, but he’s fine, went for a ride. I tried to run as fast as I could but it was much faster than I was,” Mathew Franklin, a delivery team member said.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

“This is a very steep hill and we have accidents here often…but we’re really lucky,” Morin said. “Nobody got hurt, so it’s all OK.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

