Residents evacuated after car crashes into Chelsea building

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Four families were evacuated from a Chelsea apartment building after a truck crashed into it Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash found a truck had hit an apartment on Beacon Street, police said. The driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK, officials said.

The building was evacuated so it can be examined by city inspectors and four families were displaced, officials said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)