WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 32-unit apartment building in Worcester was evacuated after a large portion of the roof caved in on Friday.

According to officials, it is likely the roof could not withstand the weight of the roofing materials resting on it.

“This just shouldn’t be able to happen,” said one resident. “If I had been standing underneath that opening when it happened, I would be very injured.”

Residents streamed out of the building at approximately 9:30 a.m., carrying stacks and bundles of belongings. Some reported water spewing out of their light fixtures seconds before the ceiling collapsed.

Inspectional services were called to the scene later to ensure that the building was safe for first responders to enter and help evacuate pets left behind.

No timetable was provided as to when residents may be able to enter their apartments again.

