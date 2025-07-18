NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Firefighters evacuated residents from their homes in Nashua, New Hampshire overnight after a garage when up in flames, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Arlington Street around 3 a.m. Friday found heavy flames coming from a one-story detached garage, with fire threatening to spread to nearby homes.

After conducting a search of the homes on either side of the structure, residents were evacuated while the flames were exinguished.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Nashua Fire Marshal’s Office.

