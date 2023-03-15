CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two residents were evaluated Wednesday morning following a gas leak at Newbury Court senior living facility in Concord, according to fire officials.

Crews responding to Deaconess Abundant Life Communities just after 7:30 a.m. found multiple alarms sounding and “elevated levels” of carbon monoxide on three of the four floors of the building.

Coordinating with the facility’s staff, first responders evacuated residents and temporarily transported them to the chapel on site. Fire officials say a total of 70 residents have been temporarily relocated.

Two contractors working at the site and two residents of the facility were transported to an area hospital to be evaluated as a precaution.

The Concord Police Department closed Old Road to Nine Acre Corner for several hours, but it has since reopened.

Officials say some windows in the Newbury Court building remain open as firefighters vent out parts of the building.

The cause of the leak remains under investigation by the town’s plumbing inspector.

There is no time estimate on when the building will reopen to residents.

