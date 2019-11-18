Residents evacuated after gas line leak in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Several Lawrence residents were evacuated after a private contractor ruptured a low-pressure gas line Monday afternoon, officials said.

A contractor struck a low-pressure gas line on Florence Avenue at 12:30 p.m., leading to residents being evacuated. Crews from Columbia Gas are working to fix the line, which could take between six to 12 hours, a spokesman said.

“We’re working to make sure the system is safe,” said Columbia Gas spokesman Kelly Merritt. “We had appropriately marked [gas] lines correctly and the contractor didn’t follow protocol.”

