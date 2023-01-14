BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to a major water main break in Jamaica Plain that has flooded streets and forced some residents to evacuate their homes.

Boston fire crews responded to the water main break around 6 a.m. and it led to the closure of Heath, Walden, and Minden streets, according to a post on on the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.

The Boston Water Department is on scene and working to repair the break.

The Boston Fire Department has deployed its High Water Rescue Vehicle and members in survival suits to check for flooded basements and help residents who need help evacuating from their homes.

No additional information was immediately available.

A major water main break on Heath st. Parts of Heath st. , Waldron and Minden st. Closed. ⁦@BOSTON_WATER⁩ on scene. pic.twitter.com/nEz8TkvyeO — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 14, 2023

Multiple streets are flooded in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood, as companies check the basements for water. pic.twitter.com/EiR53QkXlc — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 14, 2023

The water main break has buckled parts of Heath st. As it flows thru the Jamaica Plain neighborhood . pic.twitter.com/JFACVdExlH — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 14, 2023

We have deployed our High Water Rescue Vehicle and members in survival suits to check the houses for residents for evacuation pic.twitter.com/TFs8D8xZHr — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 14, 2023

