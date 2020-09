BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a fire that ignited in the basement of the Ritz Carlton in Boston Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said residents were temporarily evacuated but allowed back into the Avery Street hotel a short time later.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear how the fire started.

