Residents evacuated as crews knock down fire at Gloucester home

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Residents were evacuated after a fire broke out at a home in Gloucester on Saturday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a kitchen fire on Western Avenue shortly after 9:30 a.m. arrived to find that residents were evacuated from the home by a patrol officer nearby, fire officials said.

Officer Scott Duffany used a handheld fire extinguisher to partially knock down the flames before crews arrived on scene, officials said.

The fire was quickly extinguished and the damage was contained to the kitchen area, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but appears to be an accident, according to officials.

