Residents evacuated as officials investigate another gas leak in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to reports of another gas leak coming from storm drains in Lawrence.

Just days after dozens of Merrimack Valley homes were destroyed in gas-fueled flames, officials are investigating another gas leak in the area of Salem and Broadway Street.

Sources tell 7News that gas was seen and smelled coming from manholes on the street.

Crews are evacuating residents from the area and are closing down streets as they investigate the severity of the leak.

It is not clear where this gas is coming from as the utility was said to be turned off in this area yesterday.

Eversource is on scene.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7News for the latest updates.

Eversource crews working and appearing to take measurements near storm drains and man holes. Sources tell 7News gas was coming from storm drain and man hole areas. Sources say they're not sure where gas came from because gas was supposed to be off. #7News pic.twitter.com/Ixumwu6O80 — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) September 15, 2018

