BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents were evacuated from a seven-story condo building in Belmont on Thursday due to structural concerns, officials said.

The building at 125 Trapelo Rd. was reportedly inspected by a structural engineering firm after residents noticed cracks in its structure. After receiving a preliminary synopsis of the findings, Great Property Management CEO Lou Gargiulo, in conjunction with the trustees of the condominium association, decided to contact the Belmont Fire Department and evacuate all 42 condos in the building.

“We investigated concerns that were expressed, retained a structural engineering firm and took their recommendations,” said Gargiulo. “The safety of our residents is our most primary concern.”

Approximately 75 people have been displaced due to the evacuation, according to the Belmont Fire Department.

The residents are currently sheltering in the air conditioning of the building across the street as crews work to find lodging for them.

“I came home and I got everything that we could and we are waiting for a place to stay overnight, because probably it will take until tomorrow or until Monday, we don’t know yet,” said resident Nate Madeiros.

The roof of the building had been sold to a telecommunications company, according Gargiulo. A preliminary report indicated that the equipment on the roof, such as antennas, could potentially be the cause of the structural issues, though it is currently unclear.

It is unclear when residents will be able to return to the condo building.

An investigation remains ongoing.

