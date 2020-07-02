Residents evacuated from Bellingham condo complex following gas leak

BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Roughly 30 residents were evacuated from a condominium complex in Bellingham Thursday after gas began leaking nearby.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the leak was sprung when a vehicle reversed over a gas meter on Route 140.

The gas has been shut off in the area and Columbia Gas crews are finishing their repairs.

Officers temporarily shut down several blocks in the surrounding area, drivers and pedestrians should seek alternate routes.

