LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynnfield apartment building was evacuated due to high levels of carbon monoxide Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the Lynnfield Commons Complex on Broadway.

There has been no word on any injuries or when the residents will be allowed back inside.

The cause of the leak remains under investigation.

