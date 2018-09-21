Residents fight planned demolition of historic firehouse

ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — A Maine resident says more than 400 people have signed a petition to save a historic firehouse from demolition.

The Bangor Daily News reports Webber Group, which owns the firehouse in Ellsworth, received a permit from the city to demolish the building.

The vacant building dates back to the 1800s, and neighboring resident Judy Blood said Wednesday Webber failed to preserve the building when it bought the firehouse from the city 13 years ago.

Blood says she doesn’t know how much work the building needs.

Deputy code enforcement officer Lori Roberts says Webber is waiting until after the city appeals board reviews the permit before it begins demolition.

The city appeals board is scheduled to discuss the matter Oct. 22.