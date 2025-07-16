CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A stinky situation for some residents in Chelsea.

A Boston company wants to open a fish and meat plant in the Admirals Hill neighborhood.

It’s a residential area and neighbors are worried about potential problems.

Over 500 residents signed a petition to move the facility and have it be built elsewhere.

Residents at a town meeting cited smell issues, traffic congestion, rodent infestation, and an overall health and safety hazard. They are concerned the plant would be located near schools and a nursing home.

But business owners and those who support the project cite a tightly controlled state of the art facility.

They say the business will add 125 jobs. An employee with the company shared their perspective on the odor concerns.

“I don’t coming home smelling like mackerel, it just doesn’t happen, that smell is contained to the office floor,” they said.

But some residents have called the idea fishy, they are prepared to stop it before it starts.

“We’ve prepared well, we know the zoning isn’t right for the facility,” they said. “We are going to go through legal battles if they don’t stop now.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)