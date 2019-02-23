Residents fighting back after hateful posters found in East Boston

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) - The East Boston community is standing together against hate after dozens of anti-immigrant fliers were found posted around the neighborhood.

Neighbors and supporters gathered in Maverick Square on Saturday, more than a week after the posters were first spotted.

Phil Haggerty, who has lived in the neighborhood for five years, helped organize the rally after taking down the offensive fliers.

“This is largely an immigrant community, it’s a diverse community,” Haggerty said. “I don’t think it’s a coincidence that this neo-Nazi group was targeting this neighborhood.”

Not long after the fliers went up, Boston police arrested three people, who were arraigned in court on Tuesday.

No one was charged with hanging the posters, but officers say Tylar Larson, 18, of Rochester, New York, was found holding a paper with the phrase “Reclaim America” and “PatriotFront.US,” the group which appeared to claim responsibility for the fliers.

Matthew Wolf, 26, of Lowell, was charged with assault and battery on an officer.

Larson and Christopher Hood, 20, of Malden were accused of carrying a spring-loaded knife and a set of brass knuckles.

East Boston residents have one message regarding the hateful acts: “It’s not going to be tolerated.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)