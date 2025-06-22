BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is bracing for the season’s first heat wave.

Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a heat emergency in the city with high temperatures soaring into the 90s and feeling over 100 degrees.

The Harpers came from Texas to escape the heat and were surprised to find scorching conditions..

“I was expecting it to be a little cooler. I actually brought a jacket,” Eric Harper said.

But as Mother Nature would have it, they’ll be heading back to Texas, where temps will be lower than they are in Massachusetts.

Some out Sunday were seeking shelter in the shade — others, hiding out at home.

Along the Charles — sailors were heading out on the open water.

Among them were David Terwilliger and Ashton Williamson.

“Water is a big heat sink – you can quickly escape the concrete jungle and just feel the temperature drop ten degrees.”

The heat emergency is expected to last through Tuesday.

