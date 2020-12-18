Residents forced out into bitter cold after fire knocks out power to building in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of residents were forced out into the bitter cold late Friday night after a fire knocked out the power to a building in Boston.

The building on Commonwealth Avenue was surrounded by emergency crews and residents could be seen lining up outside in freezing temperatures.

Residents forced to wait out in the cold after fire knocks out power in multiple buildings . Students who live here in one of the buildings say buses are being provided to keep the warm. Firefighters still working to get everyone out safely until power is restored. @7News pic.twitter.com/l0kcd5XpZe — Aisha Mbowe (@AishaMbTV) December 19, 2020

No additional information was immediately available.

