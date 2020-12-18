Residents forced out into bitter cold after fire knocks out power to building in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of residents were forced out into the bitter cold late Friday night after a fire knocked out the power to a building in Boston.

The building on Commonwealth Avenue was surrounded by emergency crews and residents could be seen lining up outside in freezing temperatures.

No additional information was immediately available.

