Residents were forced out of a Miami apartment building overnight due to safety concerns.

The city sent the property owner a list of violations on July 6 and repairs started late last week but came to a stop Friday afternoon after the city witnessed unpermitted structural work being done.

Following another assessment Monday, the columns of the building were deemed structurally insufficient.

This comes more than a month after the devastating Surfside condo collapse that killed 98 people.

In the wake of that tragedy, investigators have been taking a closer look at building safety.

Local leaders are slated to hold a meeting later this month to make sure a collapse like that never happens again.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox