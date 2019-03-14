Residents forced to leave condemned building in Boston’s North End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many residents were forced from their homes in the North End after a five-story brick building that houses apartments was condemned.
Boston Inspectional Services officials gathered at 464 Hanover St. on Wednesday night and deemed the building unsafe, citing an array of structural concerns.
Officials say an engineering firm alerted them to the dangerous conditions.
Crews plan to stabilize the building this week and necessary repairs will be made.
No additional details were immediately available.
