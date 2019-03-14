Residents forced to leave condemned North End building

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many residents were forced from their homes in the North End after a five-story brick building that houses apartments was condemned.

Boston Inspectional Services officials gathered at 464 Hanover St. on Wednesday night and deemed the building unsafe, citing an array of structural concerns.

Officials say an engineering firm alerted them to the dangerous conditions.

Crews plan to stabilize the building this week and necessary repairs will be made.

No additional details were immediately available.

Commissioner Christopher, Building Inspectors Brian Moxley and Michael Nee talking to the property manager and some residents of 464 Hanover St about a structural engineer deeming the building unsafe and next steps pic.twitter.com/XP4EV7Op6X — ISD Boston (@ISDBoston) March 13, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)