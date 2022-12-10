BOSTON (WHDH) - The first annual Winter WonderFest in Dorchester drew a crowd of Boston residents who had the chance to listen to live music, get some presents and event meet Santa.

The event at Epiphany Middle School on Saturday was organized by Neighborhood Villages and featured gift giveaways, treats, a performance from the Branches Steel Orchestra, and the opportunity to meet and have your picture taken with St. Nick!

