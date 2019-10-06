Residents hope to return home after busted fire hydrant floods Beacon Hill building

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents on Beacon Hill are hoping to return home after water from a broken hydrant lead officials to evacuate a building for fear of structural damage due to flooding on Saturday.

Officials say an engineer will need to inspect the building to make sure it is safe before people return home.

The water poured into an apartment building on Anderson Street and flooded the basement, knocking bricks loose from the sidewalk.

“It was just a river of water coming down Anderson Street and it looked like a big section of the sidewalk was taken out by the water,” said resident Brett Jackson.

City inspectors were worried about possible structural damage to the building, so they told everyone inside to pack a bag and get out while engineers inspected the area.

Boston Water and Sewer teams shut off the water by Saturday evening, but don’t yet know what caused the break.

“It could be vibrations from local work but how now would we determine that at this point?” said Boston Water and Sewer spokesman Stephen Mulloney. “The fact that we know is that the condition of the pipe itself, the hydrant, is not likely a factor at all.”

Residents say they are hoping the engineer arrives on Sunday so they can return home before the work week begins.

