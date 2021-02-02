Residents in Central Mass. cleaning up after major winter storm

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in Central Massachusetts are grabbing their shovels and snow blowers as they begin cleaning up after a major winter storm.

Hundreds of pieces of equipment were deployed in Worcester in an effort to keep the roadways clear after more than 15 inches of snow fell in the city.

Several people could also be seen shoveling throughout the storm

“It’s getting rougher by the minute,” one person said Monday night. “This is the second time I’ve shoveled already.”

While many are used to big snowfalls in Worcester, some say they hope the snow doesn’t stick around.

“It’s going to be a long day, a little too long for me,” one plow driver said. “I’m just done. I want it to end. Bring on the heat.”

For the latest forecast updates, visit the 7Weather page.

