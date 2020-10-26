Residents in many Mass. communities will receive emergency coronavirus alert tonight

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents in many high risk communities across Massachusetts will receive an emergency coronavirus alert on Monday night, state officials said.

The state says it will activate the Wireless Emergency Alert to phones in Acushnet, Attleboro, Boston, Brockton, Chelmsford, Gloucester, Holyoke, Hudson, Kingston, Leicester, Lowell, Malden, Marlborough, Methuen, Middleton, North Andover, Plymouth, Randolph, Springfield, Waltham, Webster, and Woburn.

The alert, which was sent to a different group of communities on Oct. 19, is said to be part of the state’s increased efforts to ensure residents remain vigilant with COVID-19 protections.

Residents are slated to receive the alert between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. The alerts will include the following message:

MAGovt Alert COVID19 is a serious threat in [city/town name]. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Keep your distance. Do not share food drinks utensils. Stay home if sick. Get a free COVID test. Stop gatherings with family and friends. Protect you and your loved ones. For more info visit mass.gov/stopcovid19

Residents across the Commonwealth are being urged to continue wearing masks, to get tested and stay home if they feel sick, stop having gatherings, and practice social distancing.

