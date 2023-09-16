ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents who stopped out to take a look at Lee as it passed by on Saturday morning sighed a breath of relief, noting a direct hit would have been catastrophic.

7’s Steve Cooper was out in Orleans, where residents had prepared their homes for the worst but were happy to see the storm staying out to sea.

There were nearly 3,000 residents without power on Cape Cod as of 7:45 a.m., according to the MEMA outage map.

