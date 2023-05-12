PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Residents in a New Hampshire neighborhood are voicing their concerns after a box truck drove past and hit a school bus’s stop sign as children were boarding it.

Video shared by the Pelham Police Department showed the incident as it happened Thursday morning from the bus’s perspective.

It was just after 8:20 a.m. when the school bus stopped on Hayden Road and was letting students on when the truck appeared, coming down the road with no sign of stopping.

The truck went on to clip the bus’s stop sign and passed through the scene, breaking state law and drawing serious concern from parents.

“It’s terrifying,” said Aly Jaynes, who witnessed the crash. “I never thought I would be nervous to send my kids out to the bus.”

Jaynes told 7NEWS she drops the kids off at the stop each morning but was still feeling shaken on Friday.

“I couldn’t go out – I was too sensitive to the topic, so dad came out, [making] sure that everything’s OK,” Jaynes said.

Police were able to use the bus’s surveillance footage to read the truck’s license plate and make contact with the vehicle’s registered owner.

After confirming its involvement and identifying the driver, authorities say charges of Overtaking & Passing a School Bus and Conduct After an Accident “are anticipated.”

In the meantime, locals remain concerned. Speed limits signs are posted along the road and are accompanied by “CAUTION – CHILDREN” signs as well, but neighbors say the signage has not done much of anything lately.

“I don’t think it’s complicated – I think it’s just hard, right?” said Mike Palumbo, a neighbor. “We either have police here enforcing the speed limit all of the time, they make this street not a cut-through street, we put speed bumps up – those seem like the only logical routes to go.”

For now, everyone is glad that no one was hurt during Thursday’s incident, but they do not want the town to wait on new safety measures.

“All I can hope is that we get some kind of relief,” Jaynes said.

