HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of several South Shore communities were reporting discolored water this week and now town officials are reporting the cause after meeting with their water systems operator.

Town officials in Hingham and Hull, two of the impacted communities, spoke with Veolia to discuss the continued discoloration and learned that on June 19, the tank at Turkey Hill experienced a sudden and significant drop in water levels, ultimately resulted in discolored water throughout the system.

“The tank is now clear and back to normal levels but it will take additional time for the discoloration to work its way through and out of the system,” they wrote in a statement. “Unfortunately, Veolia did not provide a definitive timeline for how long this process may take.”

More water testing will occur on Monday and Veolia says the water is safe for washing and cooking.

